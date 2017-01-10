Despite Trump tweet, anti-violence options for feds limited
Crosses are displayed for each person slain in Chicago this year during a quiet march along Michigan Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Chicago. FILE - In this Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi...
|3 hr
|Beauty QUEEN
|10
|Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair...
|5 hr
|Hotty7564
|15
|Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017
|6 hr
|AniyaBrowning
|34
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|8 hr
|Fresh4226
|13
|Ind. Gov't. - Terre Haute orders broadcaster to...
|9 hr
|FUAL
|3
|Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo...
|10 hr
|Flavor7922
|14
|Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic...
|10 hr
|davy
|123
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC