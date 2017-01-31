Deputy quits after bodycam appears to catch him stealing
A 10-year veteran of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida resigned on Monday not long after officials released body camera video that allegedly shows the deputy taking money from the wallet of a DUI suspect. Deputy John Braman, 33, was placed on paid administrative leave last Wednesday as the sheriff's office investigated "multiple" allegations that he had taken money from defendants during DUI arrests.
