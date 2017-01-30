Deputies seize 10 weapons at RBPP pre...

Deputies seize 10 weapons at RBPP press conference

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Members of the RBPP held a press conference Sunday to go over their plans for the events scheduled the rest of the day. Those events include a tribunal at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday followed by an armed vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeBlasio: Yes, we shield undocumented drunk dri... 1 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Medical students, faculty rally to try to save ... 1 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 1
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 1 hr Rose_NoHo 314
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 3 hr Into The Night 31
News Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO... 3 hr swanlake 14
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 4 hr Fitus T Bluster 21
News Sanctuary city funding cuts less of a concern t... 5 hr Wildchild 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC