Deputies seize 10 weapons at RBPP press conference
Members of the RBPP held a press conference Sunday to go over their plans for the events scheduled the rest of the day. Those events include a tribunal at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday followed by an armed vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeBlasio: Yes, we shield undocumented drunk dri...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Medical students, faculty rally to try to save ...
|1 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|1 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|314
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|31
|Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO...
|3 hr
|swanlake
|14
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21
|Sanctuary city funding cuts less of a concern t...
|5 hr
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC