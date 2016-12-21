Delaware man wounded in Istanbul attack says he played dead
Critics have accused metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio of being a publicity-driven bully who treated powerless people harshly because it was popular with voters. The full-throated bravado that made Sheriff Joe Arpaio a household name in debates over illegal immigration and the treatment of jail inmates was missing as he started his last news conference in a law enforcement career... A Delaware man wounded in an attack at a New Year's Eve celebration in Istanbul says he survived by playing dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam...
|42 min
|Boom8882
|10
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|5
|Woman at center of Vallejo kidnapping case writ...
|2 hr
|Westside Mick
|1
|Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair...
|2 hr
|Dreams6303
|12
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|kate
|332
|Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward -
|2 hr
|Go Marty
|10
|Chicago Paper: Make All Universities - Sanctuar...
|4 hr
|Wildchild
|21
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC