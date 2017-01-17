Defence in retrial for suspect in Win...

Defence in retrial for suspect in Winnipeg teen's death questions DNA ...

Defence lawyers for a man accused of second-degree murder in a teenage girl's death in Winnipeg more than 30 years ago have questions about DNA evidence. Mark Grant is being retried in the slaying of Candace Derksen, who disappeared on her way home from school in November 1984 and was found frozen to death in a shed about six weeks later.

