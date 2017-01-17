Defence in retrial for suspect in Winnipeg teen's death questions DNA ...
Defence lawyers for a man accused of second-degree murder in a teenage girl's death in Winnipeg more than 30 years ago have questions about DNA evidence. Mark Grant is being retried in the slaying of Candace Derksen, who disappeared on her way home from school in November 1984 and was found frozen to death in a shed about six weeks later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|25 min
|Mothra
|42
|California withdraws request to let illegal imm...
|2 hr
|spytheweb
|11
|Muldrow teacher to stand trial
|5 hr
|Brian
|1
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|7 hr
|spocko
|186
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|No one believes ...
|33
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|12 hr
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Our Opinion: Trust Act needs further review
|13 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC