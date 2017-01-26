Decades-old slaying of Righteous Brot...

Decades-old slaying of Righteous Brothers singer's ex solved

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Investigators used a controversial DNA testing method to solve the decades-old killing of the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday. Karen Klaas was attacked Jan. 30, 1976 as she returned to her home in Hermosa Beach .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... 46 min Samantha 3
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 1 hr kuda 95
News Mason to begin holding court in Gallaway 1 hr Anon 2
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 2 hr U disgust me 385
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 15
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 2 hr Shane 14
News Top 10 U.S. sanctuary cities face roughly $2.27... 3 hr spud 79
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Ferguson
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,338,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC