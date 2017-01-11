DA: Fatal shooting of man holding vaping device justified
The officer involved in the deadly shooting of a black man in September does not bear criminal liability and was legally justified to shoot, according to San Diego's district attorney. "After carefully reviewing the facts, the evidence and the law, we've determined the officer's use of deadly force was reasonable under the circumstances," Bonnie Dumanis said in a statement.
