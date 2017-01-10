Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp?...

Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's mixed legacy

There are 5 comments on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from 20 hrs ago, titled Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's mixed legacy. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2009, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together and moved into a separate area of Tent City, for incarcerati... PHOENIX - The full-throated bravado that made Sheriff Joe Arpaio a household name in debates over illegal immigration and the treatment of jail inmates was missing as he started his last news conference in a law enforcement career that spanned a half-century.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
leslie556

Martinsburg, WV

#1 20 hrs ago
New Years Resolution Workout Program Free For You

Just before the new year started I was thinking about how I could help people lose weight for their new years resolution. Most people quit because they don't see results or they simply don't have the time. So I created a system completely free for people to use that will make you lose weight.

Just visit here http://rurl.us/newyearworkout

I tested this on a group of 15 people who's not fit and haven't worked out in years and the results were 5 - 10 pounds weight loss in 5 day's. Pretty compelling results that I was really happy with.

Anyways, it's free for everybody. Please feel free to share it to Facebook and other social media.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,101

Location hidden
#2 20 hrs ago
Sheriff Joe is the prototype for the Ugly American.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

911

Location hidden
#3 19 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Sheriff Joe is the prototype for the Ugly American.
More than that, he was a complete and utter failure.

Nothing he did either reduced crime or slowed illegal immigration which is supposed to be the job of a successful sheriff. The whole birther deal was just another fiasco that he brought down on himself.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kissez1138

Seattle, WA

#4 6 hrs ago
stylegirl_8 is my K iK boys message me for some freaky fun (im female)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Geezer

United States

#5 6 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Sheriff Joe is the prototype for the Ugly American.
If wanting to enforce the nation's immigration laws makes one an Ugly American, mark me ugly too.
Does that mean that if one bypasses our immigration laws, it makes one pretty? If so, then I guess Obama is a pretty American.
No, on second thought, Obama is the worst kind of American.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 1 hr local yokel 343
News Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo... 1 hr RustyS 2
News Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017 4 hr anonymous 13
News In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam... 5 hr Boom8882 10
News Woman at center of Vallejo kidnapping case writ... 6 hr Westside Mick 1
News Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair... 7 hr Dreams6303 12
News Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward - 7 hr Go Marty 10
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,537 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,186

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC