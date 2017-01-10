Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's mixed legacy
There are 5 comments on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from 20 hrs ago, titled Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's mixed legacy. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2009, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together and moved into a separate area of Tent City, for incarcerati... PHOENIX - The full-throated bravado that made Sheriff Joe Arpaio a household name in debates over illegal immigration and the treatment of jail inmates was missing as he started his last news conference in a law enforcement career that spanned a half-century.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
|
#1 20 hrs ago
New Years Resolution Workout Program Free For You
Just before the new year started I was thinking about how I could help people lose weight for their new years resolution. Most people quit because they don't see results or they simply don't have the time. So I created a system completely free for people to use that will make you lose weight.
Just visit here http://rurl.us/newyearworkout
I tested this on a group of 15 people who's not fit and haven't worked out in years and the results were 5 - 10 pounds weight loss in 5 day's. Pretty compelling results that I was really happy with.
Anyways, it's free for everybody. Please feel free to share it to Facebook and other social media.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,101
Location hidden
|
#2 20 hrs ago
Sheriff Joe is the prototype for the Ugly American.
|
Since: Oct 14
911
Location hidden
|
#3 19 hrs ago
More than that, he was a complete and utter failure.
Nothing he did either reduced crime or slowed illegal immigration which is supposed to be the job of a successful sheriff. The whole birther deal was just another fiasco that he brought down on himself.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
stylegirl_8 is my K iK boys message me for some freaky fun (im female)
|
United States
|
#5 6 hrs ago
If wanting to enforce the nation's immigration laws makes one an Ugly American, mark me ugly too.
Does that mean that if one bypasses our immigration laws, it makes one pretty? If so, then I guess Obama is a pretty American.
No, on second thought, Obama is the worst kind of American.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|1 hr
|local yokel
|343
|Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|2
|Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017
|4 hr
|anonymous
|13
|In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam...
|5 hr
|Boom8882
|10
|Woman at center of Vallejo kidnapping case writ...
|6 hr
|Westside Mick
|1
|Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair...
|7 hr
|Dreams6303
|12
|Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward -
|7 hr
|Go Marty
|10
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC