Cousins get life terms in 1973 shotgun slayings of 2 girls
Two cousins have been sentenced to life prison terms in the 1973 shotgun slayings of two young girls in Northern California. Deputy Yuba County District Attorney John Vacek said Larry Don Patterson and William Lloyd Harbour were sentenced Thursday to five years to life in prison in the decades-old cold case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|1 min
|AC Native
|12
|Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p...
|8 min
|Nonlib
|6
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|3
|Everything You Need to Know About the Executive...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Walk the walk on domestic violence (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|17
|Five years for Pittsfield man who broke into Co...
|3 hr
|TWelch is guilty
|4
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|4 hr
|Curtis Curry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC