Cousins get life terms in 1973 shotgun slayings of 2 girls

14 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Two cousins have been sentenced to life prison terms in the 1973 shotgun slayings of two young girls in Northern California. Deputy Yuba County District Attorney John Vacek said Larry Don Patterson and William Lloyd Harbour were sentenced Thursday to five years to life in prison in the decades-old cold case.

