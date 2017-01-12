Congress to complete first step to repealing health law
Congress is on the cusp of completing the first - and by far the easiest - step toward gutting President Barack Obama's divisive health care law. Friday's vote in the House would adopt a House-Senate measure to make it easier for a subsequent "Obamacare" repeal bill to advance through the Senate without the threat of a Democratic filibuster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|1 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|85
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|51 min
|Robert M
|9
|Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S...
|1 hr
|Sandra
|88
|DOJ to release report on Chicago police abuses
|1 hr
|davy
|8
|Bones, likely human, found in Great Barrington (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Glenn
|36
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|45
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|18 hr
|the truth
|381
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC