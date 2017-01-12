Congress to complete first step to re...

Congress to complete first step to repealing health law

13 hrs ago

Congress is on the cusp of completing the first - and by far the easiest - step toward gutting President Barack Obama's divisive health care law. Friday's vote in the House would adopt a House-Senate measure to make it easier for a subsequent "Obamacare" repeal bill to advance through the Senate without the threat of a Democratic filibuster.

Chicago, IL

