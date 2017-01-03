Concerns over dumping Obamacare growi...

Concerns over dumping Obamacare growing among GOP lawmakers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Republicans are increasingly jittery over rushing to demolish much of President Barack Obama's health care law without having a GOP alternative that's ready to go. While nothing about revamping the nation's $3 trillion-a-year health care system will be easy, Republican leaders want congressional committees to have legislation dismantling much of Obama's overhaul ready by late January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 6 min Abrahammock Relig... 17
News Pleas entered in drug raid case 1 hr if you sell just ... 6
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) 2 hr annel 2
News Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo... 3 hr Captain Yesterday 26
News Here's What You Need To Know About The Coming F... 3 hr Captain Yesterday 2
News Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC... 3 hr Captain Yesterday 5
News Clean energy to grow, coal to fade, regardless ... 4 hr Solarman 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC