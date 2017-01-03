Concerns over dumping Obamacare growing among GOP lawmakers
Republicans are increasingly jittery over rushing to demolish much of President Barack Obama's health care law without having a GOP alternative that's ready to go. While nothing about revamping the nation's $3 trillion-a-year health care system will be easy, Republican leaders want congressional committees to have legislation dismantling much of Obama's overhaul ready by late January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat...
|6 min
|Abrahammock Relig...
|17
|Pleas entered in drug raid case
|1 hr
|if you sell just ...
|6
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|annel
|2
|Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo...
|3 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|26
|Here's What You Need To Know About The Coming F...
|3 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|3 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|5
|Clean energy to grow, coal to fade, regardless ...
|4 hr
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC