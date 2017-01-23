Colorado moves to eliminate black-mar...

Colorado moves to eliminate black-market Internet pot ads

9 hrs ago

Weed on Craigslist? It is widely for sale in Colorado, but legislation moving through the state Legislature aims to crack down on those who sell marijuana illegally using online ads. A bill approved unanimously by the state Senate on Monday would make it a misdemeanor to advertise pot if the person does not have a license to sell the drug.

