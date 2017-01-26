Colorado considers ending longtime sw...

Colorado considers ending longtime switchblade knife ban

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The switchblade knives wielded six decades ago by the fictional Jets and Sharks street gangs in the legendary Broadway musical "West Side Story" and in Hollywood films spooked lawmakers across the U.S. and helped usher in state bans. But 54 years after Colorado enacted its prohibition of the folding knives with blades that pop from their handles with the push of a button, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers is trying to repeal it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... 4 min Khan 2
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 3 hr Mikey 8
News 'We hope to give them a second chance': Rural d... 3 hr Nelson 1
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 3 hr Snuka 14
News Top 10 U.S. sanctuary cities face roughly $2.27... 4 hr Pete 70
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 6 hr Afrikan American 129
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... 7 hr The Real Donald T... 14
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC