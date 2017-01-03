Code of practice for police 'stop and search' powers.
The principles determining when police can use "stop and search" powers have been set out in a code of practice. Promoting public safety and preventing and detecting crime are recognised as the main aims of stop and search in the code, which will come into force in May, if approved by Parliament.
