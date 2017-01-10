Closing arguments to begin in carjack...

Closing arguments to begin in carjack killings resentencing

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

For the second time, a federal jury will be asked to decide if a drifter who carjacked and killed two Massachusetts men should be put to death for the weeklong crime rampage. Gary Lee Sampson was condemned to die in 2003, but that decision was later overturned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama to huddle with Democrats on protecting hi... 34 min Democrat Hero 4
News What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bi... 44 min Truth 11
News New squad cars are replacing old vehicles in th... 3 hr ln3sm 2
News Ind. Gov't. - Terre Haute orders broadcaster to... 4 hr Duke defender 4
News Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017 11 hr AniyaBrowning 33
News Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's... 14 hr WelbyMD 12
News Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo... 15 hr Evilgelicalling 13
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,631

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC