Closed-door talks begin for Honolulu police chief retirement

The Honolulu Police Commission was meeting behind closed doors Wednesday to discuss a retirement deal that Chief Louis Kealoha could get to walk away from the department while he's the target of a federal investigation involving allegations of civil rights abuses and corruption. Earlier this month, Commission Chairman Max Sword announced that Kealoha agreed to retire after being on paid leave since receiving an FBI target letter last month.

