Clifton Springs man pleads guilty to predatory sexual assault charges
The Clifton Springs man arrested after being accused of committing a series of sex crimes against children has agreed to plead guilty to the top charges in his indictment. On Friday afternoon, it was revealed by Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jim Ritts that 32-year-old Tristan Mayes pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony.
