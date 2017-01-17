Chicago police officer charged with f...

Chicago police officer charged with felony sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Bond is $75,000 for a Chicago police officer charged with felony criminal sexual assault for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl. Chicago police say 51-year-old officer Eugene Ciardullo was arrested and charged Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young... 5 min Artavius 64
News At Lenox service, community leader issues call ... 12 min Theres That Number 18
News Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC... 1 hr swampmudd 33
News In federal suit, Pittsfield police sergeant cit... (Aug '15) 1 hr Cops are degenerates 143
News Brooklyn man sentenced to 23 years to life in p... 2 hr Miami Pistol Squad 4
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 6 hr Le Jimbo 13
News Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's... 6 hr WelbyMD 34
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,535 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC