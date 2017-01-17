Chicago police officer charged with felony sexual assault
Bond is $75,000 for a Chicago police officer charged with felony criminal sexual assault for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl. Chicago police say 51-year-old officer Eugene Ciardullo was arrested and charged Saturday.
