Chicago cop faces murder charges in off-duty shooting

A Chicago police officer was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the killing of a man while the officer was off duty, police said. Lowell Houser, 57, allegedly got into an argument with a man who was moving into a home on Chicago's Northwest Side on January 2. The argument escalated, and Houser allegedly fired multiple shots at the man, Jose Nieves, killing him.

