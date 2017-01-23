Changes mulled as synthetic drug sent...

Changes mulled as synthetic drug sentences cause confusion

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

The men who sold it called it Mr. Miyagi, a mind-altering chemical compound mixed with vegetable material and resembling marijuana. It was clear the drug was meant to be smoked for a potent high, notwithstanding the deceptive label that the product was potpourri not fit for human consumption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington 10 min Feather River Fred 66
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 32 min Afrikan American 116
News California governor speech comes amid shifting ... 1 hr Born in the USA 2
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 1 hr Frogface Kate 6
News Trump admin orders EPA contract freeze and medi... 2 hr that not all 1
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 2 hr INFIDEL 195
News Minnesota Gov. Dayton collapses while deliverin... 6 hr Le Jimbo 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC