CFTC Chair Massad is latest finance regulator to leave
The head of a federal agency that oversees potentially risky financial market activities will leave office at the end of the Obama administration on Jan. 20. Timothy Massad announced his resignation Tuesday as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. President Barack Obama appointed the corporate attorney and former Treasury Department official to the post in November 2013.
