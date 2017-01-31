California lawmakers eye immigration ...

California lawmakers eye immigration measures to fight Trump

Democrats in the California Senate ramped up their fight Tuesday against President Donald Trump, advancing bills that would create a statewide sanctuary for people in the country illegally, provide money to pay lawyers for immigrants facing deportation and hamper any attempt to create a Muslim registry. The moves in the nation's largest state - home to an estimated 2.3 million immigrants without legal authorization - came days after Trump launched his crackdown on immigration and sanctuary cities across the nation.

