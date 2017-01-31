California lawmakers eye immigration measures to fight Trump

Democrats in the California Senate ramped up their fight Tuesday against President Donald Trump, advancing bills that would create a statewide sanctuary for people in the country illegally, provide money to pay lawyers for immigrants facing deportation and hamper any attempt to create a Muslim registry. The moves in the nation's largest state - home to an estimated 2.3 million immigrants without legal authorization - came days after Trump launched his crackdown on immigration and sanctuary cities across the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.