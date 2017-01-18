California Drops Plan To Sell Unsubsi...

California Drops Plan To Sell Unsubsidized Insurance To Illegals

10 hrs ago Read more: KDWN

California officials on Wednesday withdrew their request to sell unsubsidized insurance policies to people who can't prove they're legally in the United States after learning the decision would fall to President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Calling the decision "the first California casualty of the Trump presidency," Sen. Ricardo Lara said he doesn't trust the incoming administration to protect people's privacy and health.

