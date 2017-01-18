California Drops Plan To Sell Unsubsidized Insurance To Illegals
California officials on Wednesday withdrew their request to sell unsubsidized insurance policies to people who can't prove they're legally in the United States after learning the decision would fall to President-elect Donald Trump's administration. Calling the decision "the first California casualty of the Trump presidency," Sen. Ricardo Lara said he doesn't trust the incoming administration to protect people's privacy and health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|55 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|23
|Incoming Franklin County sheriff was Karnes' pr... (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Donohoe aka John ...
|94
|Former paramedic, officer accused of violating ... (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|Sam jones
|14
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|4 hr
|Stars8003
|84
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|5 hr
|panties8128
|180
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|6 hr
|Raspberry8445
|37
|APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround on asset fo...
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC