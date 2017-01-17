Baroness Newlove called for more action to improve the way victims are treated
Victims of crime should be given the right in law to make a statement in court about the impact the offence has had on them, the victims' commissioner has said. Police are failing to follow through on a code that sets out victims' right to speak out about the effect on their lives, according to Baroness Newlove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward -
|26 min
|curious 2
|16
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|40 min
|Deplorable Me
|180
|In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate c...
|1 hr
|CZars_R_US
|1
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|3 hr
|Le Jimbo
|33
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|3 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|26
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|5 hr
|tina anne
|85
|Norman Regional Health System accused of fraudu...
|7 hr
|blackandwhite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC