Baroness Newlove called for more action to improve the way victims are treated

12 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Victims of crime should be given the right in law to make a statement in court about the impact the offence has had on them, the victims' commissioner has said. Police are failing to follow through on a code that sets out victims' right to speak out about the effect on their lives, according to Baroness Newlove.

