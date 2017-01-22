Banning of porn websites lauded
THE Department of Social Welfare and Development -Davao commended the move of the government in blocking several pornography websites to address the rising cases of child pornography in accordance to Republic Act 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Law. DSWD-Davao social worker Janet Arendain lauded the initiative of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration in taking action towards the proliferation of child pornography in the country which she considered as alarming.
