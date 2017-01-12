Baltimore reaches agreement with US to reform policing
The Baltimore police department committed to a sweeping overhaul of its practices Thursday under a court-enforceable agreement with the federal government. The Justice Department agreement , which was approved by the city government and will be submitted to a judge, mandates changes in the most fundamental aspects of police work.
