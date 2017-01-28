Attorneys: Death threats made in Chic...

Attorneys: Death threats made in Chicago-area beating case

Defense attorneys for four people charged in an attack caught on cellphone video of a mentally disabled man said Friday the defendants have received death threats. Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli said after a brief Friday hearing in the case that "sensationalized, pervasive media coverage" threatens to poison the jury pool.

