Attorney seeks murder warrants in sla...

Attorney seeks murder warrants in slaying of Burlington teen

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A county attorney says she's seeking first-degree murder warrants for two Missouri men in connection with the March slaying of a Burlington teenager. Des Moines County Attorney Amy Beavers tells The Hawk Eye she asked a district judge Friday to issue the warrants in the case of 16-year-old Kedarie Pierre Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic... 4 min Battle Tested 65
News In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam... 21 min Hearts6386 9
News Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ... 1 hr Duke Offender 20
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 1 hr brick 255
News Arcadia teacher prompts child abuse investigati... 8 hr One md parent 1
News Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward - 10 hr JMO 7
News Chicago is hurtling toward the end of its deadl... 11 hr former democrat 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,519,830

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC