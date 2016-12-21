Attorney seeks murder warrants in slaying of Burlington teen
A county attorney says she's seeking first-degree murder warrants for two Missouri men in connection with the March slaying of a Burlington teenager. Des Moines County Attorney Amy Beavers tells The Hawk Eye she asked a district judge Friday to issue the warrants in the case of 16-year-old Kedarie Pierre Johnson.
