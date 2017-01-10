Arkansas judge accused of sexual misconduct steps down
An Arkansas judge has left office and agreed to never serve on the bench again after a disciplinary panel threatened to administratively charge him with trading sexual favors with female defendants in exchange for their release. The case marks the second time in a little over a year that an Arkansas judge has faced sexual misconduct accusations.
