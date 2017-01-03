APNewsBreak: California funds 1st US ...

APNewsBreak: California funds 1st US inmate sex reassignment

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A 57-year-old convicted killer serving a life sentence in California became the first U.S. inmate to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery, the prisoner's attorneys confirmed Friday to The Associated Press. California prison officials agreed in August 2015 to pay for the surgery for Shiloh Heavenly Quine, who was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery for ransom and has no possibility of parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay man who was mocked by juror on radio has ch... 5 min Abrahammock Relig... 1
News Police: Beating on Facebook Live video began af... 13 min Battle Tested 12
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 23 min Abrahammock Relig... 12
News Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo... 55 min Democrats R Satan... 25
News Paddling teacher under fire (Aug '14) 3 hr Winlow C Flydipper 52
News Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC... 3 hr Le Jimbo 2
News Here's What You Need To Know About The Coming F... 4 hr Le Jimbo 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,688,033

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC