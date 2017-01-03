Alleged airport gunman had several run-ins with police
The alleged Florida airport gunman had several run-ins with law enforcement over the last year. Police Chief Chris Tolley in Anchorage, Alaska, detailed the encounters with Esteban Santiago at a news conference Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|11
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|14
|Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|18
|OUTRAGE: Sheriff Joe Arpaio's Replacement Label...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Here's What You Need To Know About The Coming F...
|6 hr
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Pleas entered in drug raid case
|10 hr
|Locator
|7
|Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo...
|12 hr
|Moans6157
|27
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC