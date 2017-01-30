255 football sexual abuse claims prob...

255 football sexual abuse claims probed among 77 London clubs

Read more: Andover Advertiser

Officers investigating non-recent sexual abuse at football clubs in London have said they are looking into 255 allegations involving 77 clubs or teams, including the capital's five Premier League clubs, the Metropolitan Police said. The investigative team, with officers from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, said on Monday they have received 255 separate allegations of historical sexual abuse.

