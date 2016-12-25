Woman charged in toddlera s hot car d...

Woman charged in toddlera s hot car death in 2009 accused of leaving newborn in trash can

It's a crime police are calling senseless: A baby hours old abandoned in a Walmart trash can late Friday night. "It's a hard thing to work any time of the year, you know, especially at Christmas time," police said.

