Wisconsin increases some drunken driving penalties on Jan. 1
Repeat drunken drivers will face more time behind bars in Wisconsin starting New Year's Day under a law the state Legislature passed overwhelmingly nearly a year ago. The new law doesn't make the first offense a criminal violation, leaving Wisconsin as the only state that treats a first offense as a civil violation.
