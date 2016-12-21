What North Carolina's wide-ranging 'bathroom bill' covers
North Carolina lawmakers will hold a special session Wednesday to consider the repeal of a law passed earlier this year that limits protections for LGBT people. The law has been widely opposed by numerous businesses, organizations and individuals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|27 min
|kate
|143
|A Border Wall Won't Work
|1 hr
|Well Well
|11
|Attorney arrested on Goliad warrant
|9 hr
|Unknown
|7
|Catholic Benefits Association blasts federal tr...
|13 hr
|Stupid
|1
|Pleas entered in drug raid case
|13 hr
|Chris
|5
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|15 hr
|Say What
|1
|New Methuselah Likely to Face Punishment From L...
|20 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC