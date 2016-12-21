Westchester Nightclub Shooting Update...

Westchester Nightclub Shooting Update: One Confirmed Dead, Four Injured

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Scarsdale Daily Voice

One person was killed, four others injured and a suspect has been apprehended after an early Sunday morning shooting at a Mount Vernon nightclub, Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas said. Reports that a second person was deceased are unconfirmed by the Mount Vernon Police Department, the office of Mayor Richard Thomas said at 9:50 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr... 1 min Go Blue Forever 20
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 3 min One-who-solved-th... 35
News Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10) 1 hr E Lauraine Acey 2,039
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... 3 hr Bella Donna 17
News Former deputy charged in domestic incident - 7:... 5 hr Say What 6
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 6 hr FBLM 151
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... 6 hr tomin cali 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,151

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC