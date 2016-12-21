Weak TV of 2016
The current embarrassment of riches in quality TV - helping birth annual "best lists" that balloon to 20 or 30 entries - doesn't erase the fact that there's still plenty of lousy stuff too, another byproduct of an age of abundance. So as a companion to CNN's recent "best of" roster, here's a Top 10 list of the worst individual programs and a few wider trends of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WORC-FM Worcester.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr...
|28 min
|Flirtz1484
|9
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|FBLM
|148
|Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY ...
|4 hr
|GoBigOrange
|2
|Millennial View: Catherine Rampell - Why the wh...
|5 hr
|Patriotic One
|1
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|10 hr
|Retribution
|15
|A Border Wall Won't Work
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|12
|Attorney arrested on Goliad warrant
|23 hr
|Unknown
|7
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC