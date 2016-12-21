Weak TV of 2016

The current embarrassment of riches in quality TV - helping birth annual "best lists" that balloon to 20 or 30 entries - doesn't erase the fact that there's still plenty of lousy stuff too, another byproduct of an age of abundance. So as a companion to CNN's recent "best of" roster, here's a Top 10 list of the worst individual programs and a few wider trends of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WORC-FM Worcester.