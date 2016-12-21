Vermont ski resort owner denies SEC civil fraud charges
The owner of a Vermont ski resort is denying fraud allegations filed against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In documents filed last week in federal court in Miami, Ariel Quiros denies that he was behind a $200 million fraud at Jay Peak ski resort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Causing autism before birth - is that the insid...
|3 min
|friend of PHARMA
|2
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|1 hr
|Drain the swamp
|170
|Former DCF supervisor files lawsuit against agency (Sep '07)
|2 hr
|sassyone
|353
|Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ...
|2 hr
|Inverter
|7
|Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram...
|4 hr
|Kauna
|112
|Scottsdale family battles immigration battle
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|7 hr
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC