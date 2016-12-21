U.S. SEC says it charges lawyer with stealing investor money in EB-5 offerings
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged a California lawyer on Tuesday with defrauding people who signed up for an immigrant investor program aimed at creating jobs for Americans. Emilio Francisco raised $72 million from investors in China, the SEC said in a statement.
