Trumpa s Vineyard is Hiring a " Foreign Workers
Donald Trump's vineyard is looking to hire foreign workers to start just days after he's sworn in as president. In a filing with the U.S. Department of Labor, the Charlottesville, Virginia winery says it will need six workers to work six days a week as farmworkers and laborers.
