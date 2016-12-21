Trump has broad power to implement im...

Trump has broad power to implement immigration policies: legal experts

President-elect Donald Trump will be able to make many of his promised changes in immigration policy unilaterally by exercising the same kind of executive powers he criticized President Barack Obama for using. But while most of the measures laid out in a ten-point immigration policy plan on Trump's transition website could be set in motion without legislative approval, fully implementing them would require funding that Congress would have to approve, legal experts said.

