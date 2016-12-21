Thousands contacted BBC Action Line a...

Thousands contacted BBC Action Line after domestic violence storyline in The Archers

Thousands of people struggling with domestic violence contacted the BBC Action Line in 2016 as the issue was portrayed in Radio 4 drama The Archers. More than a quarter of a million requests for help were made to the line in 2016 by people struggling with a variety of issues including depression and domestic abuse.

