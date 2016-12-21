Thousands contacted BBC Action Line after domestic violence storyline in The Archers
Thousands of people struggling with domestic violence contacted the BBC Action Line in 2016 as the issue was portrayed in Radio 4 drama The Archers. More than a quarter of a million requests for help were made to the line in 2016 by people struggling with a variety of issues including depression and domestic abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair...
|15 min
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|21 min
|fancy that
|163
|Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ...
|52 min
|Duke defender
|11
|CBS' "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" Premieres O...
|1 hr
|Spraguestephens
|951
|Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram...
|4 hr
|Fr_Brown
|126
|Son of Avoyelles DA booked on counterfeit money...
|9 hr
|Debbie
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|13 hr
|LaceyM
|20
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC