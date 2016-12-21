The Latest: Woman's family brings first suit in Oakland fire
The Latest on the aftermath of a Dec. 2 fire that killed 36 party-goers at an Oakland warehouse : A California couple whose 20-year-old daughter died in the country's deadliest building fire in more than a decade have filed the first known lawsuit in the disaster. The lawsuit filed Friday in Alameda County Superior Court faults the warehouse's owner, its main tenant and others involved in throwing a Dec. 2 party at the illegally converted building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr...
|28 min
|Flirtz1484
|9
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|FBLM
|148
|Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY ...
|4 hr
|GoBigOrange
|2
|Millennial View: Catherine Rampell - Why the wh...
|5 hr
|Patriotic One
|1
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|10 hr
|Retribution
|15
|A Border Wall Won't Work
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|12
|Attorney arrested on Goliad warrant
|23 hr
|Unknown
|7
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC