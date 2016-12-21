The Latest: Woman's family brings fir...

The Latest: Woman's family brings first suit in Oakland fire

The Latest on the aftermath of a Dec. 2 fire that killed 36 party-goers at an Oakland warehouse : A California couple whose 20-year-old daughter died in the country's deadliest building fire in more than a decade have filed the first known lawsuit in the disaster. The lawsuit filed Friday in Alameda County Superior Court faults the warehouse's owner, its main tenant and others involved in throwing a Dec. 2 party at the illegally converted building.

