The Latest: United says it's reviewing ergonomic policies
" The Latest on a United Airlines settlement over working conditions for baggage handlers : United Airlines says it's reviewing ergonomic policies for employees after the U.S. Department of Labor announced a settlement over working conditions for baggage handlers. A lawsuit was filed after inspectors found baggage handlers at Newark Liberty International Airport were forced to lift heavy bags or perform other functions while leaning over, twisting or reaching overhead.
