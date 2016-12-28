The Latest: Dylann Roof won't submit evidence to spare life
The Latest on the federal death penalty trial of Dylann Roof, accused of killing nine black people during a South Carolina church Bible study : Dylann Roof has told a judge he plans on calling no witnesses and presenting no evidence to try to convince a jury to spare his life for killing nine black Charleston church worshippers in a hate crime. Roof told U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel at a hearing Wednesday he still plans to act as his own lawyer when the penalty phase of his federal death penalty trial begins next Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram...
|25 min
|KCinNYC
|111
|Pittsfield police officer fired; allegedly stol... (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|43
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|3 hr
|lasa
|162
|Big Battles Over Farm And Food Policies May Be ...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr...
|6 hr
|Babes1197
|33
|Murders Rise in U.S. Cities, but Crime Rate Hov...
|6 hr
|Donald Jay Bird
|1
|Causing autism before birth - is that the insid...
|10 hr
|friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC