The Latest: Dylann Roof won't submit ...

The Latest: Dylann Roof won't submit evidence to spare life

The Latest on the federal death penalty trial of Dylann Roof, accused of killing nine black people during a South Carolina church Bible study : Dylann Roof has told a judge he plans on calling no witnesses and presenting no evidence to try to convince a jury to spare his life for killing nine black Charleston church worshippers in a hate crime. Roof told U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel at a hearing Wednesday he still plans to act as his own lawyer when the penalty phase of his federal death penalty trial begins next Tuesday.

