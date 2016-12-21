The Latest: Court tosses orders blocking info in Flint probe
The Michigan appeals court has thrown out orders that prohibit McLaren hospital from talking to the state health department about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease and water-related issues in Flint. In a 3-0 decision Tuesday, the court says Genesee County Judge George Neithercut abused his authority.
