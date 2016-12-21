The Latest: Attorney: Dylann Roof hearing should be open
An attorney for media outlets including The Associated Press argues that Monday's competency hearing for convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof should be open. Attorney Jay Bender filed an objection Friday to federal Judge Richard Gergel's proposal to close the hearing, arguing there's no compelling reason to exclude the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam...
|28 min
|spocko
|3
|Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic...
|35 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|13
|Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair...
|46 min
|SirPrize
|8
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|1 hr
|fancy that
|193
|Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ...
|4 hr
|Jack
|15
|City resident is charged with abuse
|4 hr
|MSWisABitc-
|17
|'Kingpin' of drug organization sentenced to 25 ...
|5 hr
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC