Texas child abuse death rising despite governor's shakeup
Records show the number of Texas children dying of abuse and neglect is worsening despite Gov. Greg Abbott's shakeup of the state's beleaguered child welfare system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says hea s closing foundation, but Democr...
|29 min
|Flirtz1484
|9
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|2 hr
|FBLM
|148
|Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY ...
|4 hr
|GoBigOrange
|2
|Millennial View: Catherine Rampell - Why the wh...
|5 hr
|Patriotic One
|1
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|10 hr
|Retribution
|15
|A Border Wall Won't Work
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|12
|Attorney arrested on Goliad warrant
|23 hr
|Unknown
|7
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC