Teen's text message helps unravel grisly N. Carolina crime
A text message to a friend guided rescuers to a teen girl held captive in the North Carolina home where her mother was also slain. Authorities say Gary Love of Wadsworth, Ohio, held the 14-year-old captive for days and killed her mother in a grisly crime revealed after the girl was rescued Monday.
