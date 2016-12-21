Teen's text message helps unravel gri...

Teen's text message helps unravel grisly N. Carolina crime

14 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A text message to a friend guided rescuers to a teen girl held captive in the North Carolina home where her mother was also slain. Authorities say Gary Love of Wadsworth, Ohio, held the 14-year-old captive for days and killed her mother in a grisly crime revealed after the girl was rescued Monday.

