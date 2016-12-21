Roof has death penalty case hearing acting as own lawyer
Dylann Roof may soon show how hard he intends to fight to save his life as prosecutors seek the death penalty for killing nine black worshippers in a hate crime at a Charleston church. A judge scheduled a hearing Wednesday in federal court to hear motions before the penalty phase in Roof's trial starts next week.
